Jackson mayor extends citywide curfew into next week

Jackson residents 18 and under will have to endure a citywide curfew for at least another week.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Wednesday the curfew will expire Feb. 17 unless he chooses to extend it again, The Clarion Ledger reported.

Under the curfew, it is illegal for those under the age of 18 to be on any public street or in any public place in the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is intended to help protect Jackson residents as gun violence continues to rise, in particular children, “for whom current social conditions are taking an exceptional toll," the mayor's office said.

The curfew first went into effect Feb. 4 and lasted five days.

“I am concerned for our city and I am worried for the safety of all of our residents,” Lumumba said. “Keeping our youth off the streets during these late hours is intended to keep them out of harm’s way. It is for their protection. We must make all efforts for the health and welfare of our city.”

Minors accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or those who work during curfew hours will be exempt. Workers will be required to have paperwork from their employer confirming employment, officials said.