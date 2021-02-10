Seattle police: Suspect killed after firing at officers

Seattle police say a person suspected of shooting two others fired at officers Tuesday night and was killed when officers fired back.

Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says officers were responding to a shooting Tuesday night near the Northwest African American Museum when the suspect came around a corner and fired at the officers.

Officers shot back and the individual was fatally wounded.

Nollette says two victims at the scene were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds. Police believe the suspect knew the victims.

No other injuries were reported. Additional details on the shooting weren't immediately released.

Nollette says the investigation is ongoing.