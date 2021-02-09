Voters go to polls in House and district attorney elections

Voters Tuesday are deciding a vacant Georgia House seat and a vacant district attorney's post.

Six candidates are running a special Democratic primary in House District 90, which includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Candidates include Diandra Hines, a former legislative aide; Angela Moore, who made an unsuccessful bid for Secretary of State in 2010; Greg Shealey, who lost Democratic primaries for the House seat in 2018 and 2020; Joel Thibodeaux, who lost a state Senate bid in 2018; former state Rep. Stan Watson and former DeKalb County Commission candidate Ed Williams.

If no one wins a majority, a runoff will be held March 9.

House District 90 had been represented since 2005 by Democrat Pam Stephenson, who resigned in September. Because Stephenson won the Democratic primary and faced no opposition in the general election, only a Democratic primary will be held to fill the vacancy.

Voters in Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties, meanwhile, are choosing between Republican Marie Greene Broder and Democrat Dexter Wimbish for district attorney. Former District Attorney Ben Coker was appointed a superior court judge by Gov. Brian Kemp.