Georgia town plans new election amid inquiry into 2019 vote

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Ga.

A southwest Georgia town plans a new election after questions were raised about the city clerk's actions in a 2019 vote.

Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams tells WALB-TV that Superior Court Judge Joe Bishop last week set a new election date of March 16 for three city council positions. There will be six candidates on the ballot.

Williams said the police chief walked in and found the clerk improperly opening ballots in the 2019 vote.

Current council members discussed litigation surrounding the 2019 vote in a closed session Tuesday. Williams said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is still investigating the 2019 vote.

Williams said the city clerk remains employed by Arlington.

