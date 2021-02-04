N Carolina man wanted on child sex crime charges killed

A man wanted on child sex crime charges was shot and killed after an 18-hour standoff, North Carolina law enforcement officials said.

Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Franklinton at 5 p,m, on Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant, news outlets reported. Authorities also had a search warrant to find evidence of the production of child pornography.

The SBI said when law enforcement reached the scene, the suspect, who was armed, went inside the home. The man came to the door at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday with what the SBI said was a long gun. According to the SBI, one of its agents shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Although the suspect wasn’t identified, the SBI said he was charged with first-degree statutory sex offense, four counts first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and disseminating obscenities to a minor.

The SBI’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, which is standard operating procedure. The agent who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.