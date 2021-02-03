Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin taking gavel of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee

CHICAGO — Illinois’ senior U.S. senator, Dick Durbin, will officially take the gavel as chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee as a result of a power-sharing agreement reached Wednesday between Democratic and Republican leaders in the evenly split chamber.

Democrats technically have majority control of the Senate due to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast tiebreaking votes. But organizing of the chamber had been delayed due to the insistence by the Senate’s GOP leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, that the 60-vote filibuster rule be preserved in exchange for installing Democrats as committee chairs.

McConnell later dropped that demand when two Democrats said they supported keeping the filibuster.

“Proud to announce that I will be taking over as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 117th Congress,” Durbin said in a statement on Twitter. “This moment in history demands much of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I’m honored to lead my colleagues as we face these challenges.”

Durbin, who is the No. 2 ranking Democrat in the chamber’s leadership, has served on the judiciary committee since 1997 and has seen the panel’s reach expanded to include issues such as civil and human rights. To accept the chairman’s gavel, Durbin gave up a role on a top Senate appropriations subcommittee.

Durbin, 76, who won a fifth term on Nov. 3, has indicated the need to quickly approve President Joe Biden’s nomination of Merrick Garland, a Chicago native, as attorney general.

Additionally, in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Durbin has pushed for federal action to further combat domestic terrorism.

In announcing his intention to seek the chairmanship, Durbin criticized how the committee operated under former President Donald Trump and a Republican majority senate. In considering federal judicial nominees Durbin said “the Judiciary Committee abdicated its oversight responsibilities and became little more than a conveyor belt to rubber-stamp ideological and largely underqualified judicial nominees.”

Durbin sought the post after the ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, 87, announced she would not seek a return to the chairmanship. Feinstein faced internal party criticism for not playing a stronger role in fighting Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Judiciary Committee had previously been chaired by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.