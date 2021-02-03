Biden says he’s open to slight trim of COVID-19 relief package, but wants Democrats to ‘go big’

President Biden told Democrats on Wednesday that he’s “not married” to his proposed $1.9 trillion price tag for the next coronavirus relief bill, but stressed that Congress still needs to “go big” and “act fast” on the aid package as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy.

Biden signaled the potential openness to compromise with spending-averse Republicans during a caucus call with House Democrats, according to a source briefed on the private discussion.

However, the source said Biden didn’t suggest he’s open to watering down the broad strokes of the bill, and that key provisions — such as $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, beefed-up unemployment benefits and aid for state and local governments — are prerequisites.

“We have to go big, not small,” Biden said on the call. “I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine.”

The source estimated that the concessions Biden would be willing to make on his $1.9 trillion blueprint would be in the range of $200 million — nowhere close to meeting the $600 billion relief proposal that a group of 10 centrist Republicans have floated.

After his appearance on the caucus call, Biden met in the Oval Office with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats from the upper chamber.

Before reporters were sent out of the room, Biden said he expects to be able to get at least some Republican backing for his stimulus plan, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars for coronavirus vaccination efforts supported by members on both sides of the aisle.

“I think we’ll get some Republicans,” Biden said.

Biden’s back-to-back stimulus talks with lawmakers come on the heels of Senate Democrats voting Tuesday to start a lengthy budgetary process known as reconciliation that will allow Congress to approve the president’s stimulus proposal without any Republican support.

The stated goal of the Democrats is to have the COVID-19 relief package out the door by March, when the federal unemployment assistance supplement and other pandemic relief expire.

Speaking outside the Oval Office after the meeting with Biden, Schumer suggested reconciliation, though time consuming, will likely be required, considering Republican reluctance to approve another sweeping stimulus package.

“We want to do it bipartisan, but we must be strong,” Schumer told reporters. “We cannot dawdle, we cannot delay, we cannot dilute — because the troubles that this nation has, and the opportunities that we can bring them, are so large.”