2 new COVID-19 vaccine centers being established in California

WASHINGTON — The federal government is stepping in to help California speed up COVID-19 inoculations, announcing Wednesday the creation of two community vaccination centers.

Jeff Zients, who leads President Joe Biden’s task force on COVID-19, said the initiative will help “two of the communities most hard hit by this pandemic.” One will be located at Cal State in Los Angeles and the other center will be run out of the Oakland Coliseum.

He said both locations will be run in partnership with the state but staffed mostly by federal workers, including officials from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“These sites in California are just the beginning,” Zients said.

The vaccination centers are part of the Biden administration’s effort to ramp up inoculations as new coronavirus variants emerge. California has struggled to deliver vaccines, and its initial efforts have been marred by confusion and snarls in the supply chain.