Daily Journal hires former Clarion Ledger editor Sam Hall

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal is hiring a new executive editor who previously led another newspaper in the state.

Sam R. Hall begins work Feb. 8 at the Daily Journal, according to announcement Monday from William Bronson, publisher of the Tupelo-based paper. Hall is a Tupelo native and 1994 graduate of Tupelo High School.

Hall succeeds Elizabeth Walters, who left the Daily Journal in January after two years as executive editor. She returned to South Carolina to work as audience development editor for The Greenville News, Anderson Independent Mail and Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Hall has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and communications, including eight years at the Clarion Ledger, where he was executive editor for five years until he stepped down in January 2020.

“The Journal is blessed to add someone with Sam’s resume, personality, and deep connection to the Tupelo community,” Bronson said. “To have a Tupelo native leading our news operations as we head into our 151st year of service is great for Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo, and our commitment to robust community journalism.”

In early 2020, Hall worked as the Mississippi communications director for the presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ran as a Democrat. Before going to the Clarion Ledger, Hall worked in Mississippi Democratic politics, including as campaign manager for the party's 2011 gubernatorial nominee, Johnny DuPree.

Hall said he looks forward to returning to Tupelo and leading his hometown newspaper.

“The Daily Journal has a great legacy of top-notch local journalism, and I’m thrilled to come home and be a part of that,” Hall said. “We have a good staff who is already doing excellent work, so I’m coming into a really great place.”

In addition to the Journal and associated weeklies in Northeast Mississippi, Hall will also oversee the Mississippi Business Journal with it editor Ross Reily.