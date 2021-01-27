SC city councilman to donate paychecks for rest of term

A Charleston city councilman is giving up his paychecks to support those in his district.

City Councilman Harry Griffin on Wednesday announced on Facebook that he would be donating his checks to the City of Charleston in the amount of his monthly net salary for the rest of his term, which ends in 2022, WCIV-TV reported.

Griffin said at the end of this week, he will be giving a check to the city for $915.24, his monthly salary.

"At the end of last year, as we tried to balance the budget, there was a lot of discussion on whether we should raise taxes or cut employee pay. At that time I announced that I would donate my 2021 salary and I asked my colleagues (if they are able) to do the same. While my pay might not be a significant expense in the grand scheme of a $200 million plus budget, the reasoning is that we cannot continue to reach in our citizen’s pockets to fix government problems,” Griffin’s post read.

“I didn’t run for office to become rich. I love representing District 10 in West Ashley so much that I will happily do it for free!”