2 women found dead after fire in row home

Authorities say two women were found dead after a fire in a central Pennsylvania row home over the weekend.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to the Lebanon city address, and the city fire department said two female occupants were deceased.

The fire commissioner told WPMT-TV that one victim was in her 20s and the other in her 30s. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen trash can of the middle row house before spreading to two other houses.

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region said it was providing aid to four adults. Damage was estimated at more than $250,000 to all three homes.