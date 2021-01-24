Two former Democratic SC senators start political podcast

Two former Democratic South Carolina senators say their new podcast will offer an inside look into the political process.

The first episode of Vincent Sheheen and Joel Lourie's podcast Bourbon In The Back Room will be released Monday.

The senators are talking to an old colleague, Republican Sen. Tom Davis, about his long and so far unsuccessful fight to pass a bill allowing medical use of marijuana.

The podcast will do a deep dive on the fun, craziness and seriousness of what happens in South Carolina government, said Sheheen. He spent 20 years in the General Assembly before a surprising loss in his reelection bid to the Senate in 2020.

Lourie, who spent 18 years in the Legislature before choosing not to run for reelection in 2016, said the podcast will let listeners hear the thoughts of friends who were deskmates for 12 years.