Missouri woman seen at Capitol riot has court appearance

An eastern Missouri woman who was seen in videos participating in the riot on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Emily Hernandez, 21, of Sullivan, appeared via video for the initial appearance. She was released without bond to await her next court appearance, which will be in Washington D.C.

Several people identified Hernandez as the woman seen in a video holding a broken part of sign that hung over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office after hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to federal officials.

Hernandez was ordered to remain in the eastern district of Missouri, which includes her home in Sullivan, for the immediate future. She was also forbidden from traveling to Washington D.C., except for her court date, KSDK-TV reported.

Hernandez was charged last week in U.S. District Court in Washington with misdemeanors, including knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority; demonstrating in the Capitol; stealing; and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with intent to impede the orderly conduct of government.

