U.S. Rep. Espaillat tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat tested positive for COVID-19 after delivering a speech Wednesday on the House floor in support of President Trump’s impeachment.

The New York Democrat revealed his diagnosis in a tweet Thursday and said he’s “quarantining at home.”

“I will continue my duties representing New York’s 13th congressional district remotely until I have received clearance from my doctor,” the 66-year-old congressman wrote. “I encourage all residents to follow public health guidelines for the safety of our #NY13 community.”

Like most members of Congress, Espaillat has received the coronavirus vaccine.

In his tweet, Espaillat said he received the second and final booster dose of the vaccine last week, but doctors told him it could take some time before the inoculation takes effect.

The exact timing of Espaillat’s positive test result was not immediately clear, and a spokeswoman for his office did not return a request for comment.

Espaillat was on the floor during Wednesday’s tense impeachment debate, delivering seething remarks in favor of removing Trump from office for instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer.

“He is unfit to hold office,” Espaillat said at the top of his voice during the debate, wearing a white face mask. “We must impeach now.”

Espaillat is at least the fourth member of Congress to contract COVID-19 after scores lawmakers were forced to evacuate into fortified parts of the Capitol when the pro-Trump mob stormed the building last Wednesday.

In addition to the impeachment debate, Espaillat attended a news conference at City Hall in Manhattan last weekend with Mayor de Blasio and other members of New York’s congressional delegation to push for Trump’s removal from office.

In another tweet after announcing his diagnosis, Espaillat urged his constituents and colleagues on Capitol Hill to keep abiding by coronavirus restrictions, as the pandemic continues to kill thousands of Americans every day.

“Please prioritize social distancing from one another — even if that inconveniences you and takes time away from other items on your busy schedules — and #WearAMask,” he wrote.