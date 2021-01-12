GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he’ll vote to impeach

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Tuesday became the third Republican member of Congress to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Kinzinger said in a statement Trump is responsible for whipping up “an angry mob” that stormed the Capitol last week, leaving five dead. He says “there is no doubt in my mind” that Trump “broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection.”

The House is set to start impeachment proceedings against Trump on Wednesday.

The president faces a single impeachment charge, incitement to insurrection, for his actions surrounding the mob attack on the Capitol, the worst domestic assault on the building in the nation’s history.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, and Republican Rep. John Katko of New York said earlier Tuesday that they would vote to impeach Trump.