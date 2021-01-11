Deputy killed in Florida with 1 shift left before retirement

A deputy has been killed in Florida before his last shift heading into retirement, officials said.

A man was fleeing deputies when he crashed a vehicle into 54-year-old Corporal Brian LaVigne’s driver’s side, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Authorities had been responding to calls about erratic behavior at an apartment complex when 28-year-old Travis Garrett attacked them, Chronister said. Garrett has been arrested in the crash.

LaVigne was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

LaVigne was retiring after 30 years at the office. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.