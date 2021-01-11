Klobuchar to publish book on antitrust as scrutiny of tech firms intensifies

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will publish a book on antitrust – the latest sign that ascendant Democrats will turn up the heat on big tech in 2021.

The book, ”Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age” will be published by Knopf in April.

“Corporate consolidation, monopoly power, dark money, and rising levels of income inequality are problems that require a newly invigorated pro-competition agenda,” said Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights.

“My book traces the history of America’s antitrust movement, explaining why it mattered when the Sherman Antitrust Act was passed by Congress in 1890 and why it matters even more today. It shows how new laws and more effective enforcement are essential to protecting American consumers and free enterprise.”

Klobuchar’s Senate colleagues have vowed to impose new regulations on big tech following the riots at the U.S. Capitol. The tech giants, meanwhile, have more aggressively policed misinformation than in recent years. Most notably, Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform.

Regulation of big tech has received rare bipartisan support in Washington.