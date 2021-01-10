St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate

About 300 demonstrators gather after painting a sign in the middle of Broadway Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Speakers called for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to resign following a seizure and occupation of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) AP

Several hundred protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis to call on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to resign over his continued rejection of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory — even after the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Those at the Saturday demonstration outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. chanted “No Hawley. No KKK. No fascist USA,” and held signs calling on the first-term Missouri senator to resign. They also painted “RESIGN HAWLEY” in large yellow block letters in the middle of the street.

“I had to come out today. I’m not generally a person who goes to protests, but I feel that he has really brought our state down poorly,” Peter Doyle told TV station KMOV.

Many of Trump's allies, including members of his Cabinet, have distanced themselves from him since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday following a rally in which Trump riled them up. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer who was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher.

Hawley, 41, and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, embraced Trump’s calls to reject Biden’s victory before and after the mob attack. Hawley encouraged the pro-Trump crowd outside the Capitol on Wednesday with a thumbs up and fist pump as he walked into the building.

Hawley has rejected the calls for him to resign and said repeatedly that he will not apologize for giving voice to millions who question the results of the election despite overwhelming evidence that it was fair. Hawley also railed against a major publisher for canceling a book deal with him after the riot.

Several prominent Missouri Republicans have distanced themselves from Hawley since the riot, including former Sen. John Danforth and major GOP donors Sam Fox and businessman David Humphreys, who expressed regret over previously supporting the Stanford- and Yale- educated lawyer.