National Politics

Missoula hillside peace sign vandalized with swastika

The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont.

A large rock peace sign on a hill overlooking downtown Missoula was temporarily defaced with a swastika, officials with the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center said.

City workers alerted the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center about the swastika on Friday, Missoula television station KECI-TV reported. The center owns the land, and center volunteers promptly dismantled the Nazi symbol.

The large white rock peace sign has been a Waterworks Hill landmark for years. The center volunteers also worked to improve the peace sign once they were done removing the vandalism.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 09, 2021 1:09 PM

National Politics

Trump chaos peaks: First came ‘I need 11,000 votes,’ then a riot

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service