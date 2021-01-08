National Politics

Police: 2 killed in overnight crash in north St. Louis

By ST. LOUIS The Associated Press

Two people died in a crash early Friday in north St. Louis, police there said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 11th and St. Louis streets near Interstate 70, according to police. Television station KTVI reported that one person died at the scene of the crash, while the other person died later at a hospital.

Police continued to investigate the crash early Friday morning and did not immediately release the names of the victims or other details of the crash..

  Comments  

National Politics

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

January 08, 2021 8:27 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service