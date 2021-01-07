SC sheriff’s deputy, 1 other killed in crash

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy and another person were killed in a collision late Wednesday, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Johnathan David Price, 29, was killed while in the line of duty, WBTV-TV reported.

Price and a driver in another car collided at about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver of the other car also was killed. The identity of the other driver has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Price joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in December after serving with the Dillon Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

In December, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost another deputy, PFC Michael Shawn Latu, who also died in a vehicle collision.