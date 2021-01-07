US attorney in south Mississippi resigning Jan. 19

The U.S. attorney for the southern half of Mississippi said Thursday that he will step down the day before Joe Biden becomes president.

Mike Hurst's last day on the job will be Jan. 19.

U.S. attorneys are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. It’s common for the federal prosecutors to leave their jobs when there’s a change of administration.

Hurst was nominated by President Donald Trump in June 2017 and was confirmed by the Senate that October. Hurst had run unsuccessfully for Mississippi attorney general in 2015.

“I have tried to do everything within my power to make our neighborhoods safer, support our law enforcement, engage and empower our communities and citizens, protect victims, prevent and reduce crime and uphold our constitutional rights,” Hurst said in a news release.