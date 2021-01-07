Rudy Giuliani seeks to whitewash his role in inciting Capitol riot

Rudy Giuliani sought Thursday to whitewash his role in inciting the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

The Trump lawyer covered his backside with a pro forma “violence is condemned” statement. But Giuliani defended the rioters as driven by a righteous cause while omitting how his own outrageous conspiracy theories on President Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden helped spur them to violence.

“Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party,” Giuliani tweeted.

Giuliani, who was once deified by some as America’s Mayor, also floated unfounded claims that leftist protesters somehow provoked the Trump mob into the violent insurrection that left four dead.

“Antifa involvement is no excuse,” he wrote, without offering a shred of evidence to bolster his claim.

Giuliani was one of the main speakers who riled up thousands of angry pro-Trump protesters Wednesday at a so-called Save America Rally and urged the angry #MAGA crowd to conduct a “trial by combat” of lawmakers as they prepared to vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

His words echoed President Trump’s own calls to arms to his supporters. Minutes later, the mob marched down Pennsylvania Ave. and stormed the Capitol.

Giuliani further sought to deflect his role in the violence by comparing the assault on democracy to the summer racial justice protests that rocked cities across the country.

“It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left,” Giuliani tweeted.