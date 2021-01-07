After day of high drama, Congress confirms Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ win

Vice President Mike Pence announces the election of President and Vice President as he officiates a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Electoral College votes at the Capitol, early Thursday, Jan 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) AP

Congress has confirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ win in the general election, counting electoral votes in their favor despite GOP objections.

The 270-vote threshold was crossed early Thursday in Washington, D.C., when lawmakers from both chambers certified the election results from Vermont without objection in a joint session. That came after the Senate and House separately swept aside objections brought by some Republicans to Biden’s win in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, which accounts for 20 electoral votes.

Vermont’s three electoral votes for Biden were quickly accepted by Congress, putting him over the top with 271.

The vote on Vermont’s results came hours after a mob in support of President Donald Trump stormed into the Capitol in scenes that shocked both the nation and the world. Lawmakers were hustled to secure locations while law enforcement officers fought to secure the building.

The joint session was reconvened Wednesday evening, with several GOP lawmakers who had earlier pledged to object to some states’ results saying they would no longer do so.

Confirmation of Biden and Harris’ win by Congress is the final procedural step before the inauguration Jan. 20.