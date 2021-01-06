Rep. Liz Cheney calls Trump’s calls to overturn the election as ‘politically convenient’

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump’s effort to get Congress to overturn the results of his election loss — even as he escalated his demands for action from GOP lawmakers.

The Wyoming Republican in the House of Representatives called the evidence-free effort to reject the results from some states Trump lost “politically convenient.”

“Congress has no authority to overturn elections by objecting to electors. Doing so steals power from the states & violates the Constitution,” Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the chamber, tweeted.

Cheney joined a growing chorus of establishment GOP figures who are breaking with Trump in the run up to the largely ceremonial session of Congress set for Wednesday.

Trump again spouted false claims about the election and his belief that Congress can dismiss the results of the votes that were certified in every state and Washington D.C.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

More than 100 conservative House lawmakers and more than a dozen Republican senators plan to do Trump’s bidding and object to the results that have been certified by several states where Trump lost.

That will trigger debates in both the House and Senate about the claims of widespread election fraud, which are baseless.

The objections are doomed to fail because Democrats are united in certifying the results from the states.

The GOP is split, with a significant group of lawmakers breaking from Trump despite his social media tirades against them as “Republicans in Name Only.”