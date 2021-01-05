Judge denies Trump lawsuit to decertify Georgia election results

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's latest attempt to invalidate Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled against Trump's effort to decertify Georgia's election results before Congress meets Wednesday to count votes of the Electoral College. Biden won 306 electoral votes, including 16 from Georgia.

The state's vote count was already certified by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, leading Cohen to deny Trump's motion for a preliminary injunction. A recount confirmed that Biden won Georgia by almost 12,000 votes.

Trump's lawsuit repeated unsubstantiated allegations that enough out-of-state and ineligible voters had cast ballots to change the outcome. Judges in several Georgia lawsuits have denied relief to Trump and his supporters.

Raffensperger has said there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, and the results have been verified through a series of recounts and audits.