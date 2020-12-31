Memorial for COVID-19 victims planned ahead of Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON — The United States is to host a memorial lighting ceremony just one day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration to honor the people who have died from COVID-19.

The event is to take place at the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool in Washington on Jan. 19, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Thursday.

"The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey. However, in the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died," Pili Tobar, a representative of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a statement.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are to be sworn into office in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 20.

This year's inaugural events will differ from traditional presidential inaugurations in order to comply with public health regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has infected almost 20 million people and killed more than 342,000 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.