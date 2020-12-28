Kansas embarking on first study of housing needs in decades

Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas is embarking on its first assessment of housing needs across the state in nearly three decades and expects to have a report by the end of next year.

Kelly announced Monday that the state has hired RDG Planning & Design to develop initiatives to guide the state's housing development efforts. The planning and design firm is based in Omaha, Nebraska, but has worked in Kansas communities including Chanute, DeSoto, Dodge City, Scott City and Dickinson County.

Kelly's office said Kansas has not done a significant housing study since the 1990s and the state has a shortage of data on existing housing and projected needs.

“A shortage of quality, affordable housing is one of our state’s biggest barriers to growth and development, particularly in our rural communities,” Kelly said in a statement.