Former East Tennessee State president confirmed to TVA board

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A former university president has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors.

Brian Noland is the former president of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said Noland's administrative experience “makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path — to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates.”

The Senate this week also confirmed the nomination of former Tennessee House speaker Beth Harwell to the TVA board.

The Tennessee Valley Authority serves almost 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

