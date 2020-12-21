Wichita Eagle Logo
Kansas man arrested in shooting, wounding of police officer

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting and wounding of a police officer earlier this month in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department said in a news release Monday that the Kansas City, Kansas man was taken into custody in rural Miami County with the assistance of the Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

The arrest stems from an exchange of gunfire that occurred Dec. 15 between the suspect and the Kansas City, Kansas police officer who had contacted him in Overland Park, Kansas. The officer was struck by gunfire in the arm and ballistic vest. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a tan passenger car that was later located unattended by by Kansas City, Kansas police.

