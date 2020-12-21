New lawmakers, leader demand resignation of legislator-to-be

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature's website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent. (AP Photo/John Hanna) AP

Seven new female Democratic Kansas House members and the party’s leader in the chamber are demanding publicly that a male representative-elect resign before taking office because of issues that include a temporary anti-stalking court order against him.

The lawmakers-to-be and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer issued statements Monday calling on Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, to step down before the Legislature opens its annual 90-day session Jan. 11. Coleman did not immediately respond to a cellphone message seeking comment.

Coleman has been under a temporary restraining order since Dec. 4 in his home of Wyandotte County requiring him to stay away from the woman who managed the campaign of the veteran Democratic lawmaker that Coleman narrowly defeated in the August primary.

Brandie Armstrong has accused Coleman of sending her harassing messages, coming to her home twice and trying to get her evicted. A trial is set for March 8, 2021, to determine whether the order remains in place longer.

The new lawmakers demanding Coleman’s resignation are Reps.-elect Stephanie Byers of Wichita, Jennifer Day of Overland Park, Linda Featherston of Overland Park, Christina Haswood of Lawrence, Jo Ella Hoye of Lenexa, Mari-Lynn Poskin of Leawood and Lindsay Vaughn of Overland Park.