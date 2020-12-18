Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Washington Monument closes after interior secretary tests positive for COVID-19

TIM BALK New York Daily News

The Washington Monument closed to the public on Friday after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who recently visited the obelisk at the heart of the U.S. capital, tested positive for coronavirus.

A pair of workers entered quarantine following the visit from Bernhardt, and the 555-foot marble tower will remain shuttered until Monday, according to the Interior Department.

Bernhardt tested positive on Wednesday.

Nicholas Goodwin, an Interior Department spokesperson, said the quarantines created a temporary reduction in workforce at the monument.

“The health and safety of the public and our employees is our top priority,” Goodwin said in an email. “As we do in all circumstances when an employee attests to having COVID-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts.”

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The monument reopened on Oct. 1 after a six-month pandemic closure. Since the reopening, no National Park Service workers at the monument have tested positive for COVID-19, Goodwin said.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Nation & World

Georgia Senate Runoff Testing Advisory

December 18, 2020 11:24 AM

National

Group says it’s challenging residency of 364K Georgia voters

December 18, 2020 5:36 PM

News

Voter advocates urge Parson to extend mail-in option

December 18, 2020 5:34 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service