Hatcher defeats Knight in Alabama Senate runoff election

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A state representative from Montgomery has won the Democratic runoff for the Alabama Senate seat vacated by a legislator who pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges.

The secretary of state's office says state Rep. Kirk Hatcher defeated former state Rep. John Knight with 74% of the vote in balloting Tuesday. Roughly 5,300 people voted for a turnout of less than 6% in the central Alabama district, which includes much of Montgomery County.

Hatcher will face Republican state Rep. William Greene in a special election on March 2.

The District 26 seat was vacated when former state Sen. David Burkette pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations and resigned in September.

