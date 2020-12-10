Justice Department studies Kansas City’s contract practices

The Justice Department is investigating whether Kansas City’s practice of setting aside about 30% of its public contracting and procurement contracts for small businesses owned by minorities and women is discriminatory.

“All government in this free country must treat all persons with equal dignity and respect and without dividing people into racial and ethnic blocs for the purpose of labeling certain people winners and others losers because of their race,” Eric Dreiband, an assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division, said Wednesday in the news release.

Mayor Quinton Lucas responded in a statement that President Donald Trump's administration has investigated several affirmative action-related policies for “so-called ‘reverse race discrimination.’”

Lucas said extensive studies have shown that small businesses owned by minorities and women receive “significantly fewer” contracts and dollars than would be expected given their availability in the market.

He said Kansas City would continue its efforts to remedy discrimination in procurement and contracting, The Kansas City Star reported.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Let us be clear: these are unfair claims of non-allegiance by an administration in its final hours to diminish extensive and well-researched disparity and equity studies conducted by the city,” the mayor said.

R