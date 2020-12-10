Kansas lieutenant governor to become next state treasurer

Gov. Laura Kelly talks about her selection of Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as the next state treasurer of Kansas during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) AP

Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday named Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as Kansas' next state treasurer, citing his decades-long career in banking in addition to his work as an elected official.

The Democratic governor named her running mate in the 2018 election to replace Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner after LaTurner won the eastern Kansas seat in the U.S. House in November's election. LaTurner plans to leave the treasurer's office Jan. 2.

Rogers will have to give up the lieutenant governor's position, and Kelly said she would fill that vacancy Monday. State law allows governors to fill vacancies in statewide offices without involvement of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Rogers' career in banking lasted more than 30 years, with most of it in agricultural lending, and he retired after winning a seat in the Kansas Senate in 2016. He also served on the Wichita school board for 16 years.