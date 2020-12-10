Wyoming governor asked to join lawsuit against Biden victory

A group of 32 Wyoming lawmakers and newly elected lawmakers have signed a letter to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon asking him to join other Republican-led states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear attacking election procedures where Democrat Joe Biden won in the November election.

Gordon responded by asking Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to look into the case filed in Texas, which seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

“The Texas lawsuit, if it is taken up by the Supreme Court, will provide the highest Court an opportunity to review concerns about the outcome of the election in four states,” Gordon said in a statement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, demanded in the lawsuit that the 62 Electoral College votes in the four states be invalidated. That would be enough to swing the election to Trump.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unsupported claims of election fraud in the four states. Paxton’s lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Seventeen other Republican-led states have asked the high court to hear Paxton’s case.

State Sen. Bo Biteman authored the letter, arguing that the states “compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.”

The letter was signed by 11 senators, two newly elected senators, 12 representatives and seven newly elected representatives in Wyoming.

Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join the case. The U.S. Supreme Court has asked for responses by Thursday.