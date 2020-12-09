Kansas joins GOP effort to overturn presidential election

Kansas’ Republican attorney general has brought the state into an effort by GOP officials across the nation to subvert the will of voters and reverse President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday that Kansas is among 17 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case filed by Trump ally and GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attacking election procedures in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden prevailed in all four, giving him the electoral votes necessary to win the November election.

Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims of election fraud in battleground states, and Paxton’s lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting.

Schmidt said in a statement that the case presents “important and potentially recurring constitutional questions” but some legal experts see it as a long-shot bid to overturn the election.