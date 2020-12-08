N.C. state Sen. Jeff Jackson is considering US Senate bid

A North Carolina state senator said he's considering a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Democratic legislator Jeff Jackson of Charlotte told supporters on Tuesday by email and social media that he and his wife will discuss the possibility during the holidays and announce a decision later.

With three children 12 and under, Jackson said family considerations will come first.

The 2022 race should be an open seat, with GOP Sen. Richard Burr saying years ago he wouldn’t seek another six-year term.

Outgoing state Sen. Erica Smith, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020, already plans to run for Burr's seat.

On the Republican side, outgoing U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced his candidacy last week.

Jackson joined the state Senate in 2014 and won another two-year term last month. He’s an attorney and Army National Guard soldier who once was deployed to Afghanistan.

Jackson considered a U.S. Senate run in 2020 to challenge Republican Thom Tillis but ultimately decided against it.