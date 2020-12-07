Wichita Eagle Logo
Man wounded in South Carolina police shooting after chase

HANAHAN, S.C.

A man was shot by a police officer in South Carolina after a vehicle chase over the weekend, authorities said.

The man shot was taken to the hospital in serious condition after the 10:15 p.m. Saturday shooting, while the Hanahan police officer who fired at him was not hurt, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

Hanahan Police said in their own statement the officer was trying to stop the vehicle in their suburban Charleston city when the driver didn't stop and led the officer on a chase into neighboring Goose Creek.

The statements did not say why the officer was trying to stop the vehicle or what led the officer to fire shots.

The names of the officer and the wounded man were not released.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

