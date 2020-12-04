Gov. Hutchinson appoints new Game and Fish commissioner

A Fort Smith businessman was appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Friday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson appointed Bennie Westphal to replace Commissioner Joe Morgan, who died in November.

Westphal is chief executive officer of The Westphal Group, which is involved in commercial real estate development, oil and gas investments, and insurance sales.

In a statement, Westphal called the appointment an honor.

“Arkansas is so abundant in its natural beauty," Westphal said. "I have been an avid hunter and fisherman most of my life and look forward to learning and working with the Commission.”