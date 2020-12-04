Police shoot, kill woman after she strikes officer with car

A 62-year-old woman shot and killed by police after hitting an officer with her car and trapping him under a tire has been identified, authorities said Friday.

Dolores Hernandez, of Marysville, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in a busy shopping area in Redding, police said in a statement Thursday.

Officers were called to the Discovery Village shopping center Wednesday evening, where Hernandez was yelling and cursing at employees and customers inside a pizza restaurant, police said.

The woman finally left but continued to cause a disturbance in the parking lot for about 20 minutes before a security guard who had confronted her called police, the statement said.

Officers found the woman in a car and when she tried to leave she backed up, hitting an officer and pinning him under a tire, police said.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To keep the car from moving, another officer shot out a tire, then shot at the woman and fatally wounded her, police said.

The officer who was struck by her car was treated at a hospital. He was released and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.