Mississippi National Guard promotes 2-star general

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

The Mississippi National Guard, in a ceremony Saturday, is promoting Brig. Gen. John “Trent” Kelly.

Kelly is moving up to the rank of Major General and will attain the official designation of Assistant Adjutant General of the Mississippi Army National Guard, WLBT-TV reported.

The 4 p.m. ceremony is being held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson and will be live-streamed via the Mississippi National Guard's Facebook page @nationalguardMS.

Kelly is a native of Union, Mississippi and has served more than 35 years in the military as an engineer officer in numerous leadership and command positions, including at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. He also has two deployments to Iraq and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Since July 2015, Kelly also has served as congressman for Mississippi's First District. There he serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Small Business Committee.

  Comments  
