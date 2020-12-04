Huge oyster festival still on, with crowd capped at 5,000

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival will be held next month, but attendance will be limited to 5,000 people, organizers said. The Lowcountry Hospitality Association made the announcement this week.

State officials allowed organizers to admit 7,000 people to the Jan. 31 event near Charleston, The Post and Courier reported. That required an exemption from an executive order limiting mass gatherings to 250 attendees.

Organizers say they will cap the crowd at 5,000. people.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival would draw 13,000 people in a typical year, board president Jonathan Kish said.