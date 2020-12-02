Hattiesburg police chief announces retirement

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker is retiring after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

The Hattiesburg American reported that Parker will be retiring at the end of the year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Hattiesburg’s chief of police,” Parker said in a news release.

“I am grateful to the citizens of this community and for the ability to serve under two great men — Mayor Johnny DuPree and Mayor Toby Barker. I have a lot of respect for both of them, and I am grateful for having an opportunity to serve a city I love.”

When Parker became chief in 2015 the department was in turmoil, the newspaper reported. Officers were still reeling from the deaths of two of their own — Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate were shot to death during a traffic stop just a few weeks before Parker took the helm.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Staffing was also low at that time, the newspaper reported.