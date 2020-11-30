Wichita Eagle Logo
Governor picks appeals court judge for Kansas Supreme Court

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed on Monday state Court of Appeals Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court, despite the objections of the state’s most influential anti-abortion group.

“As governor, the process of appointing justices to the Kansas Supreme Court is one I take very seriously,” Kelly said in a news release. “Not only must justices have knowledge of the law, but also a complex and nuanced understanding of the world and the people the law is intended to govern.”

It is Kelly’s third appointment to the seven-member court in less than two years in office. Under the state constitution, her choice is not subject to review by the Republican-controlled Legislature, a sore point for some conservative lawmakers.

Standridge will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier.

The anti-abortion group Kansans for Life opposed Standridge because she sided in a 2016 ruling with other judges who said the state constitution protects abortion rights. The appeals court split 7-7 on the case, and the Kansas Supreme Court ruled last year that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

