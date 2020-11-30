Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

North Carolina man dies after fall in portion of state park

The Associated Press

DANBURY, N.C.

A North Carolina man died Sunday after a fall in a popular section of Hanging Rock State Park, state, officials said.

The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation says William Michael Smith, 39, of Lawsonville was in a well-traveled area of Hanging Rock on Sunday, but was in an area not designated for climbing and not dressed for climbing, news outlets report.

Officials said Smith fell approximately 50 feet, and was found dead when rescue personnel reached the scene. According to witnesses, Smith had been at the park alone and had spoken with others prior to his fall, according to officials.

In 2017, a 17-year-old died after falling off a cliff in the park, and teenagers were also injured after falls at the park in 2018 and this year, news outlets reported.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

News

The Latest: Michigan team meetings going virtual

November 30, 2020 11:54 AM

News

South Carolina city extends mask mandate until end of 2020

November 30, 2020 11:46 AM

Business

3 chicken plants hit in 2019 raids agree to pay back wages

November 30, 2020 11:38 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service