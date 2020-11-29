Wichita Eagle Logo
Man shot by police after traffic stop in North Carolina

The Associated Press

SANFORD, N.C.

Police in North Carolina say a person was shot by a sheriff's deputy after fleeing from a traffic stop on foot.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said the incident happened early Sunday, and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Coats said the person was shot once by the deputy.

Coats said it was early in the investigation and asked the public not to refrain from “jumping to conclusions.” The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other substantive details about the shooting were provided by police, including the person's condition.

