Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Alabama’s state Christmas tree set to arrive at Capitol

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

It is about to look a lot like Christmas around the Alabama Capitol.

The state Christmas tree is being delivered to the Capitol's front steps just after noon Monday, the governor's office said.

Workers will spend several days decorating the 35-foot (11-meter) tall tree and the Christmas lights will be turned at a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The tree is an Eastern Red Cedar from Letohatchee and was donated by Robbins Taylor Sr., the governor's office said.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

News

Federal appeals panel upholds Ky. gov’s virus school orders

November 29, 2020 11:57 AM

National Politics

SC House to meet this week to organize, not pass bills

November 29, 2020 11:53 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service