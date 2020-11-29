Alabama’s state Christmas tree set to arrive at Capitol

It is about to look a lot like Christmas around the Alabama Capitol.

The state Christmas tree is being delivered to the Capitol's front steps just after noon Monday, the governor's office said.

Workers will spend several days decorating the 35-foot (11-meter) tall tree and the Christmas lights will be turned at a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The tree is an Eastern Red Cedar from Letohatchee and was donated by Robbins Taylor Sr., the governor's office said.