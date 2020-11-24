Wichita Eagle Logo
Inquiry set as Georgia officer exchanges fire with suspect

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the injury of a south Georgia man after a police officer exchanged gunshots with someone in a vehicle.

Police in Nashville got a call about a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon and were told that someone involved in the argument had left in a red Jeep, GBI said in a statement released Monday. An officer then saw a red Jeep pass by and pulled it over. As the officer approached, agents say someone fired a gun. The officer fired back, later finding 21-year-old Dearius Lamar Reed injured inside. Reed was taken to a Valdosta hospital to be treated for his wounds.

The Nashville police officer wasn't injured.

GBI is typically called to investigate shootings by police. This is the 86th shooting investigation the agency has announced this year. The local district attorney will examine the results of the investigation and decide whether to seek criminal charges against anyone involved.

