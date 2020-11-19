Top aide to Tupelo mayor drops out of 2021 mayor’s race

The chief operations officer of northeast Mississippi's largest city is dropping out of the mayor's race.

Don Lewis tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he had decided to devote all of his energy to his city job, helping to lead the city through economic uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis is the top appointed official in Mayor Jason Shelton's administration. Shelton, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.

“I don’t think it’s the right time or the right job for me right now, Lewis said, saying he was concerned about a difficult and competitive campaign. "And I don’t know that it ever will be. I’m not a politician or a campaigner.”

Qualifying for the race doesn't begin until January with the general election set in June. The 65-year-old Lewis had announced his plans in August to run as a Republican. He touted his insider knowledge of municipal government and his work as a key figure in the Shelton administration.

Todd Jordan, a Republican Lee County supervisor, is the only declared candidate in the race right now.

Councilman Mike Bryan has said he's considering a campaign.